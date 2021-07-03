Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

