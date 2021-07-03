Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. 9,074,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

