Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of ARWR traded down $21.83 on Friday, reaching $63.13. 7,344,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,276. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

