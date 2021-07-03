Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 671,039 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Gilead Sciences worth $285,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

