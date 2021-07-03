Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The stock has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

