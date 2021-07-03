Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes $108,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.