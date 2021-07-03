American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 289,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,994,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.