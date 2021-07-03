Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

