Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.12. 1,135,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

