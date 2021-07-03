Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $55,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $938.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $939.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $858.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

