Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,012 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

