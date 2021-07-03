Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,609 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.29% of Yum China worth $73,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 1,308,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.