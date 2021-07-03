Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits One Day Volume of $208,275.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $208,275.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 443.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,312,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.