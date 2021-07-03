Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $98.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $98.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 107,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

