Tribe Hits Market Capitalization of $154.55 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $154.55 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 443.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

