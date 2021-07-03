BOOM (BOOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,404.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $57,404.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 443.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,765,960 coins and its circulating supply is 778,735,228 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

