$0.28 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.25. 840,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,380. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

