Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 2.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,698,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,756. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

