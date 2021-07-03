Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Decreases By 44.4%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 1,482.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.