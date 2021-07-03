Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NANX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.