Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,302. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

