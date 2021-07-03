Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,302. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.