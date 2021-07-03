Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys 7,787 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 15.3% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,551.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,810. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,437.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

