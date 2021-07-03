Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

