ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.43. 1,408,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,231. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

