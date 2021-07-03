Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. 385,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,916. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

