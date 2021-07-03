DDKoin (DDK) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $950,611.47 and $16,383.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016839 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002710 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

