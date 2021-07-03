Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report sales of $107.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.63 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

HCCI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $719.22 million, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

