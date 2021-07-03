Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 68,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 272,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 272,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

FCX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.14. 10,228,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,459,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

