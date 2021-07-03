Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

