II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $88.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

II-VI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. 662,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

