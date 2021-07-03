PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,828,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,561,000.

PTCT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 254,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

