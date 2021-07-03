Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $369.20. 338,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,813. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

