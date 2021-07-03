Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,881. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

