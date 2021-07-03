Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,512 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.56.

NYSE:COR traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.08. 372,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,612. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.