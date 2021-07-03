Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 520,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 235.3% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 293,441 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STCN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.03. 63,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,604. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

