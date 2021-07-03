Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.