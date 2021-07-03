Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Rises By 30.3%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 193.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 20.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 14,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,022. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56. Silicom has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.