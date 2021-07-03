Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $4.90 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Chevron makes up about 3.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 388.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,251,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,687 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

