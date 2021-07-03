Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 8,471 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,549. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

