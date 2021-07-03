Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 280,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,884. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

