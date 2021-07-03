RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 300.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,047 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of RH worth $35,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $689.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.22. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.