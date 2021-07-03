Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price at $10.96

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.