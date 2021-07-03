Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €85.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.33 ($101.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KGX traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.02 ($107.08). 122,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

