Nano Price Tops $4.93 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00014227 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $656.49 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,629.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.17 or 0.06431440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.09 or 0.01470122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.00405952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.00620235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00426887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00339860 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

