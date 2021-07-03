XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,694,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022,680. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

