Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $11.98 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.27. 3,026,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

