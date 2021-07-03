American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.