Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Lowered by Entrust Global Partners L L C

Entrust Global Partners L L C reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises 32.3% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Lyft were worth $96,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 198,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,987. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

