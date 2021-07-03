Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 192,522 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Parker-Hannifin worth $139,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $174.07 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

