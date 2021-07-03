Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,497 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $122,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

